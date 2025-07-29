Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Servette will face Viktoria Plzen at the Stade de Geneve on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Swiss Super League last season, finishing second in both the regular season and championship round standings.

Ad

They kicked off this season's Super League campaign at the weekend and suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Young Boys. They will, however, be confident when they return to home turf this week, having won their first-leg clash on the road 1-0 via a first-half strike from debutant Samuel Mraz.

Viktoria Plzen meanwhile, opened their Czech First League campaign earlier in the month with 5-1 dismantling of Pardubice before their disappointing 1-1 draw with Jablonec in game two which saw them throw away their one-goal lead in the 95th minute.

Ad

Trending

The visitors now have work to do when they head to Switzerland for continental action this week following their first-leg result. They were quite clearly the better side last week, but were guilty of grossly wasteful finishing and cannot afford to make the same mistakes on Thursday.

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Servette and Viktoria with both sides registering a win apiece.

The two teams faced off in the 2023-24 UEFA Conference League last-16 with the visitors winning the two-legged tie on penalties.

Viktoria have had five competitive meetings against Swiss opposition. They have won two of those games, drawn once and lost the other two.

Servette last advanced past the second round of the Champions League qualifiers back in the 2023-24 season.

Ad

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Les Grenats' latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They did well to secure an advantage in the first-leg and will be confident of defending that lead this week.

Viktoria will head into the midweek clash on the back of consecutive winless outings although they remain slight favorites due to the difference in quality. They had one of the best away records in the Czech top-flight last season and should take this one to extra time and perhaps penalties.

Ad

Prediction: Servette 1-2 Viktoria Plzen

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Viktoria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five competitive matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More