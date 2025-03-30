Servette vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

Servette host Young Boys at the Stade de Geneve on Tuesday in the 30th round of games in the Swiss Super League. The hosts are seeking to end their 25-year league title drought.

Servette returned to winning ways on their return from the international break with a 2-0 win over Lugano on Saturday to maintain their two-point lead over Basel. Servette have won six of their last 11 games, with four games to go in the regular season.

Young Boys, meanwhile, also won on their return from the break, beating St. Gallen 1-0 during the weekend to remain fourth, six points safe in the championship round qualification spots.

The defending champions are only five points off the top with nine games remaining.

Servette vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 110th edition of this fixture. Servette have won 47 times and lost 39.

Young Boys have scored 16 times across the last 10 editions.

The two sides have met twice in the league this season. Servette won the first game 3-1, while Young Boys won the second 2-1.

Les Grenats have the third-best offensive record in the top flight, with 49 goals scored in 29 games.

Young Boys have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding 35 goals.

Servette vs Young Boys Prediction

The two sides are closely matched, so Servette will need to improve on their home form to see out the season on a high.

YB, meanwhile, have posed little threat away from home this season, so a share of the spoils against the league leaders could ensue.

Prediction: Servette 1-1 Young Boys

Servette vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Young Boys' last six league games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of Servette's last nine games.)

