Servette vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

Servette will host Young Boys at the Stade de Geneve on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and will fancy themselves as early European contenders despite their recent struggles. They played out a 2-2 draw against Lugano in their last game and were two goals up in the first half before a red card to Steve Rouiller saw the game's momentum swing the way of their opponents.

Servette sit second in the league table with 24 points from 14 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Young Boys have enjoyed a strong season under manager Raphael Wicky and are now pushing to reclaim the league title. They picked up a clinical 3-1 win over Basel in their last league outing, with Fabian Rieder and Meschack Elia giving the league leaders a first-half two-goal lead before Vincent Sierro came off the bench to wrap up the points with a stunning strike in additional time.

The visitors sit atop the Super League standings with 31 points from 14 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Sunday.

Servette vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Servette and Young Boys. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The home side have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Servette have picked up 15 points on home turf this season, the second-highest in the Swiss top flight.

Young Boys have picked up 14 points on the road in the league this season. No other side have picked up more.

The visitors are the most prolific team in the league this season with a goal tally of 32.

Servette vs Young Boys Prediction

Servette are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last six league matches. However, they are unbeaten on home turf this season and will be looking forward to this one.

Young Boys are on an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They have won three of their last four away matches and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Servette 1-2 Young Boys

Servette vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

