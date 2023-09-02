Servette vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Servette welcome Young Boys to Stade de Geneve for a Swiss Super League matchday six fixture on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts are coming coming off a 4-1 thrashing at Yverdon last weekend. Christopher Lungoyi inspired the rout with a brace.

Young Boys, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Maccabi Haifa with a 3-0 home win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff. Cedric Itten and Filip Ugrinic scored either side of Abdoulaye Seck's own goal to help the side book their spot in the group stage.

The Bern outfit will turn their focus back to the league scene, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Luzern in their last outing.

The draw left them in fourth spot with eight points and a game in hand. Servette are eighth spot with six points to show for their efforts after five outings.

Servette vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 196 previous occasions. Servette lead 85-69.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Young Boys cruise to a 6-1 home win.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Young Boys are unbeaten in seven games this season, winning four.

Nine of Servette's 10 games across competitions this season have had goals at both ends.

Servette have drawn all four competitive games at home this season.

Servette vs Young Boys Prediction

The top two from last season will square off against each other. Servette have been unable to match their standards from last term and might be paying the price for what was an arduous qualification campaign for continental football.

Young Boys, meanwhile, are fresh off booking their spot in the Champions League group stage, having failed to qualify for the group stage of any tournament last season.

Expect the Swiss champions to claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Servette 2-3 Young Boys

Servette vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals