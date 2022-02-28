Servette vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Looking to snap their three-game winless run, Servette play host to Young Boys in round 24 of the Switzerland Super League on Tuesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game unbeaten in each of their last 13 games in all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Servette continued to struggle for form in the Swiss top-flight as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Lugano last Saturday.

They have now failed to win any of their most recent three outings, while managing just one win from their last six across all competitions.

With 29 points from 23 games, Servette are currently sixth in the Swiss Super League table, level on points with St. Gallen.

Meanwhile, Young Boys cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory against FC Sion when the sides squared off over the weekend.

They head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in each of their last 13 games in all competitions, claiming nine wins and four draws in that time.

Young Boys are currently second in the league standings after picking up 43 points from 23 games and will be looking to close the 10-point gap on first-placed FC Zurich.

Servette vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

Young Boys boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 35 meetings between the teams. Servette have picked up 10 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Servette Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Young Boys Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Servette vs Young Boys Team News

Servette

The hosts will be without the services of Malik Sawadogo and Boubacar Fofana, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana

Suspended: None

Young Boys

Miralem Sulejmani, Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Ali Camara, Christian Fassnacht and Esteban Petignat are all out of contention for Young Boys through injuries.

Injured: Miralem Sulejmani, Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Ali Camara, Christian Fassnacht, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

Servette vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Moussa Diallo, Steve Rouiller, Vincent Sasso, Gaël Clichy; Timothé Cognat, David Douline, Theo Valls; Miroslav Stevanović, Chris Bedia, Alex Schalk

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Racioppi; Lewin Blum, Fabian Lustenberger, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia; Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Rieder; Sandro Lauper, Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu; Wilfried Kanga, Jordan Siebatcheu

Servette vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys are currently one of the most in-form sides in the Swiss top flight and this makes them clear favorites for Tuesday’s contest. We predict Young Boys will come away with all three points in this one and keep their fine unbeaten streak alive.

Prediction: Servette 0-2 Young Boys

