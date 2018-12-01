Seven Ballon d'Or 2018 nominees pick their favourites for the award

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

The votes have been counted and the decision has been made. Who will take home the coveted prize?

The 2018 Ballon d'Or gala is upon us, further intensifying debates around who truly deserves the award.

The past decade saw Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the football world and the individual prizes that come with it. This year is reportedly set to see a new king as reports of the duo's absence from the top three have been making the headlines.

Several reports have tipped Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric to take home the award this year, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe finishing behind him.

While the last few months have seen varied opinions on the winner of the award, players who are featured on France Football's thirty-man shortlist have also given their verdict on the issue.

We take a look at seven 2018 Ballon d'Or nominees who have weighed in on the debate surrounding the winner:

#1 Luka Modric

Real Madrid's Luka Modric

We begin our list with the top favourite for the award: Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric.

Despite being tipped for the grand prize, the 33-year-old refuses to acknowledge his chances at the Ballon d'Or, instead naming his two favourites for the award.

Speaking to France Football, Modric said, "I would put Antoine Griezmann in pole position in terms of the three Frenchmen, for all he has achieved this year."

"Mbappe? He's an extraordinary talent, a wonderful promise for the future but who has already displayed a great level. He's really special."

The FIFA Men's Player of the Year winner added, "I do not like to talk that way and say, 'Yes, I deserve the Golden Ball'. The important thing for me is to be in the field as I have been for months."

"This year 2018 has been without a doubt the best of my career."

