Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League

Top three in Premier League

Since its inception in 1992, the English Premier League has seen more than 200 managers come and go. Some of the renowned football tacticians from all over the globe have tested their skills and talent in the best and the most lucrative league in the world.

Being a Premier League manager is perhaps one the most demanding job in the sporting world.

The Premier League is in its 27th year, yet there have been just ten title-winning managers in the history of the league and surprisingly three men have won it more than once. This shows how difficult, it is for any manager to win a league. But due to economic disparity among the clubs in the division, most teams strive for just survival whereas some others are content with a mid-table finish.

Each club has its own set of expectations which the manager is entitled to fulfil. Several managers in past have consistently punched above their weight and managed to exceed expectations of fans and owners.

Managers capability to manage his available resources(players at his disposal and funds available) to get the absolute best out of them and not just winning trophies defines a successful manager. Few managers have achieved such kind of success in the premier league, which makes their achievements even great.

This list ranks managers based on their overall performance, focus on youth development, optimum use of club resources, ability to deliver consistent results and exceed expectations in their managerial career.

Honourable Mention:

Kenny Dalglish and Roberto Mancini

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish in his highly successful managerial career led Liverpool to three first division titles before the inception of Premier League. After leaving Liverpool, Dalglish joined Blackburn Rovers when they were in Division Two. He took them to the Premier League and in three years guided them to the league title. Dalglish returned to management with Liverpool in January 2011 and managed to stay at the helm till the end of 2012 season.

Roberto Mancini

Mancini was the man entrusted by Emirati owners who were willing to invest millions in the team. When he took over, Manchester City was a Mid-table club and he led them to their first premier league title in just his second full season with the club. He also won an FA Cup with the blue Manchester club.

