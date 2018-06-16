Seven Players who could be leaving Arsenal this summer

Find out which top players Unai Emery will sell to build his team.

Sandeep CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 20:09 IST

The world cup fever is on but it doesn't stop the transfer rumor mill. Like every transfer window, Arsenal has been linked with many high profile players. But this season could see some big names leave the club as well.

This summer saw Unai Emery taking charge of Arsenal and he has already signed Stephan Lichsteiner from Juventus for a free transfer. He is also likely to sign Sokratis(Dortmund), Toreira(Sampdoria) and Bernd Leno(Leverkusen).

The board has allowed a limited transfer fund to Unai Emery and the transfers may have to be funded by selling some players.This due to the fact that Arsene Wenger had splashed a club record fee of £56 million to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But Aubameyang is one of the best in the business right now.

In this slideshow, you can find the top 7 players who are expected to leave the club this summer. Read till the end, some may surprise you.

#7: Santi Cazorla

The Arsenal Foundation Ball

One of the most popular players with fans and team-mates alike, Santi Cazorla is a huge part of the clubs recent history but haven't played much since 2016 owing to an injury.

The Spanish Player of the Year in 2006/07, part of the spanish teams winning European championships in 2008 and 2012 is one of the Premier League’s most technically-gifted players.

Cazorla was restricted to just 11 games before limping off after 57 minutes of our Champions League group-stage match in 2016.

He will be released by Arsenal after his contract run out and will move to Villareal for a third spell at the club.