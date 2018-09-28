LaLiga 2018/19: Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid – 5 Takeaways from the game

On Wednesday, Real Madrid was expecting their toughest test yet of this LaLiga season as they travelled to Sevilla. Everyone knew this will be a litmus test for Los Blancos, but no one expected them to surrender meekly as they trailed by 0-3 at the end of 1st half.

Andre Silva was the destroyer in chief for Sevilla with a brace and Wissam Ben Yedder looked ominous throughout the match. Banega was also pretty impressive in the midfield for Sevilla and thus was a thoroughly pleasing performance from the home team. Here are the 5 major talking points from the match:

#1 Madrid's defence

Ramos and Marcelo are two world-class defenders who will fit into any team but age is slowly getting to them as the two looked like a pale shadow of themselves in this match. Marcelo even walked off the field due to an injury.

In this match, Sevilla's attacking runs into the opposition half completely opened up the left flank of the Madrid defence giving Silva and Navas plenty of empty space to penetrate easily into the box. Ramos should have stayed back after that first goal but he yet again greedily ventured forward and was pretty lethargic while running back to tackle Silva.

#2 Andre Silva’s incredible form

Andre Silva for some time now has been considered as Ronaldo’s successor in the Portugal team and this season he has been showing the whole world his goalscoring skills. He was simply terrific in this match as his searing pace blew away the Madrid defence and led to a great counter-attack goal.

A second goal-scoring opportunity came towards him as the ball deflected off Courtois’s gloves and Silva calmly registered the ball into the nets and gave his team a 2-0 lead only 20 minutes into the game.

