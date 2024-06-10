Seychelles vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

The Seychelles and Burundi lock horns at the Berkane Municipal Stadium in Berkane, Morocco on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. While the former are still searching for their first point of the campaign, their rivals from East Africa are looking to close the gap on the group's first two teams.

Ranked 197th in the world, the Seychelles are one of the weakest sides in the world, and their terrible results in these qualifiers have been a testament to the same. The Pirates were crushed 9-0 by Ivory Coast in the opening game, before a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Kenya. On Saturday, Gambia inflicted further damage on the island nation with a 5-1 trouncing.

Having conceded 19 times in just three games, Ralph Jean-Louis' side have the worst defensive record of any side in the CAF zone. Burundi can smell blood in the water here, and they will be looking to pounce on Seychelles' vulnerability to ignite their qualifying run.

With four points in three games, the Swallows are in fourth position, level with Kenya but behind on goal difference. They are winless in their last five official clashes, losing three (all coming in a row) before drawing twice. The East African side will feel they have a chance to return to winning ways here.

Seychelles vs Burundi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in history, with the Seychelles losing each time.

Interestingly, all their previous clashes have come in the World Cup qualifiers: first for the 2010 competition and then for the 2018 edition.

Seychelles have lost their last six official clashes, while the Swallows are winless in their last five.

The Pirates are ranked 197th in the world. Their rivals are 57 places above them.

Seychelles have the worst defensive record of any side in the CAF zone with 19 goals conceded in the second round.

Seychelles vs Burundi Prediction

Seychelles have been terrible in these qualifiers, with their defense hopelessly cut open by their opponents, who've scored a combined 19 goals in three games. The Swallows will surely look to capitalise on their vulnerabilities and secure a big win, something they are fully capable of.

Prediction: Seychelles 0-3 Burundi

Seychelles vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burundi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No