Seychelles vs Gabon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2025

Seychelles will meet Gabon at the National Sports Complex Pitch 1 in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. Les Panthères are in second place in the standings and have a five-point lead over third-placed Burundi. The Pirates have been eliminated from the qualifiers, losing all six games.

The Pirates were last in action in the World Cup qualifiers in March. They met Burundi in their previous outing and suffered a 5-0 away loss, failing to score for the second consecutive match in the qualifiers.

The visitors had won their two qualifying games in March, including a 2-1 triumph over Kenya in their previous outing. They played out two friendlies in June, and after a 4-3 loss to Niger, they recorded a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Seychelles vs Gabon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in March. The Panthers recorded a 3-0 home win in that match. Jim Allevinah broke the deadlock in the third minute while Denis Bouanga bagged a brace.

The Pirates have conceded 30 goals in six games in the qualifiers thus far, 24 more than the visitors.

Les Panthères have seen conclusive results in their six games in the qualifiers, recording five wins.

The Pirates are on a four-game losing streak in competitive games, and they have conceded at least three goals in these games.

The Panthers have kept three clean sheets in competitive games in 2025.

The Pirates are winless in all competitions since 2023.

Les Panthères have scored at least two goals in their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Seychelles vs Gabon Prediction

The Pirates have endured a winless run in the World Cup qualifiers thus far, losing 20 of the 22 games. They have scored just two goals in six games in the qualifiers while conceding 30 goals and will look to improve upon that record.

The Panthers had lost their World Cup qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire last June, but have won their last five games in the qualifiers. They won the reverse fixture 3-0 in March and will look to continue that form.

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak in the qualifiers, and considering Seychelles' poor recent form, we back the Panthers to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Seychelles 1-3 Gabon

Seychelles vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gabon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

