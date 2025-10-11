Seychelles vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025

Seychelles host Gambia on Monday for their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the first round, aiming to wrap it up by getting a point across the board. Ranked 203rd in the world, the island side are one of the weakest globally and it has shown during their run, as Seychelles have lost all nine qualifying fixtures so far.

Without a single point in the bag, Ralph Jean-Louis' side are at the bottom of Group F, having scored only two goals and conceded a mammoth 46. Ahead of their final qualifying fixture, Seychelles will hope to bow out by snatching a point at least.

However, Gambia won't make it easy for them. The Scorpions have been knocked out of the World Cup race after collecting only 10 points from nine qualifying games and winning only three times.

Earlier this week, the West African side went down to Gabon in a stunning seven-goal thriller, which saw them relinquish a 3-2 lead to lose 4-3. Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored four times for the Panthers in a sensational individual display as the striker single-handedly took Gambia's defense to the cleaners.

Seychelles vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for just the second time in history. Gambia crushed Seychelles 5-1 in June last year during the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Seychelles are the only team besides Sao Tome to have lost every single qualifier so far.

The Pirates have conceded 46 goals in the qualifiers, more than any side in the AFC zone.

Gambia are ranked 115th in the world, while Seychelles are in 203rd place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Seychelles have lost all five of their official games this year, without scoring even once (all coming in the World Cup qualifiers).

Gambia's 4-3 defeat to Gabon ended their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Seychelles vs Gambia Predictions

With Seychelles severely underperforming, Gambia enter the tie as favorites. The Scorpions are no big-hitters, but they crushed the hapless islanders 5-1 last year, and we could see a repeat of that here too.

Prediction: Seychelles 0-4 Gambia

Seychelles vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gambia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

