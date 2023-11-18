Seychelles vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2023

Seychelles and Kenya lock horns at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Monday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both teams are coming off the back of a loss in their opening game. Kenya relinquished a first-half lead to go down 2-1 to Gabon, whereas the Seychelles were routed 9-0 by Ivory Coast.

It was their biggest loss in history as the Pirates were completely annihilated by a rampant Elephants side. This was also their sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Head coach Vivian Bothe will be mulling some big changes to his lineup as the Seychelles aim to pick themselves up from a historic defeat.

Meanwhile, Kenya marked their first return to the qualifiers since getting disqualified from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign. Masoud Juma opened the scoring for the Harambee Stars after 40 minutes, but Gabon turned the screws after the break.

Denis Bouanga equalized for the Panthers at the hour-mark before Guelor Kanga struck the winner with just two minutes of normal time left on the clock.

After the first round of games, the Seychelles are at the bottom of Group F of the qualifiers, owing to a staggering goal difference of -9, while Kenya are right above them in fifth.

Seychelles vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Kenya winning five.

Kenya have never lost a game against the Seychelles.

Kenya have won each of their last four encounters with the Seychelles.

Seychelles have failed to score in their last five clashes with Kenya, only finding the net against them in a 2-1 defeat in the CECAFA Cup in November 1992.

Kenya are winless in their last three games, losing twice.

Seychelles have lost their last six games.

Seychelles have failed to score in their last three games.

Seychelles vs Kenya Prediction

Seychelles, ranked 195th in the FIFA World Rankings, are one of the weakest sides in the world. That was clear following Ivory Coast's brutal thrashing of the island nation earlier this week.

Kenya are not the most formidable outfit but have enough quality in the side to see off the Pirates here.

Prediction: Seychelles 0-2 Kenya

Seychelles vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No