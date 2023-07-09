Seychelles vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023

Seychelles and Zambia go head to head at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the final round of Group B games in the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Tuesday (July 11).

The Pirates were sent packing from the tournament on Sunday, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to group leaders Malawi. Before hat, Vivan Bothe’s men suffered a disappointing 3-0 thrashing against Comoros in their opener at the King Zwelithini Stadium on July 6.

Seychelles will now look to bow out of the tournament with their heads held high as they set out their first competitive win since beating Lesotho 2-0 in the AFCON qualifiers back in March 2016.

Meanwhilw, Zambia kept their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive with a 2-1 win over Comoros on Sunday. That followed a 1-0 loss to Malawi in their group curtain-raiser on July 6, when Aaron Katebe scored a first-half own goal to hand the Flames a narrow win.

Avram Grant’s side need all three points and favourable results in the other group fixture to stand a chance of reaching the knockouts.

Seychelles vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with their first coming in the World Cup qualifier in October 2003, which Zambia won 4-0.

They renewed acquaintances at the Lusaka Independence Stadium three weeks later, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Seychelles have lost their six competitive games since a 2-2 draw with Mauritius in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup in January 2020.

The Chipolopolo have won four of their last five competitive gamessince the turn of the year, including three consecutive wins in the AFCON qualifiers, where they're first in Group H.

Seychelles vs Zambia Prediction

Having lost their opening two game, Seychelles will play for pride on Tuesday as they aim to end their competitive losing streak.

Off the win on Sunday, Zambia will head into the game with renewed confidence and should pick up all three points to keep their hopes of a knockout appearance alive.

Prediction: Seychelles 1-3 Zambia

Seychelles vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zambia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three or more goals scored in three of Zambia’s last four games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in the Chipolopolo’s last eight outings.)

