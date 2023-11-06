Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Shakhtar Donetsk lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Volksparkstadion on Tuesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Catalan giants edged Real Sociedad to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, are in third place in the Ukrainian Premier League table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side defeated Dynamo Kyiv by a 1-0 scoreline over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive historical record against Shakhtar Donetsk in European competitions and have won five out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shakhtar Donetsk's two victories.

Shakhtar Donetsk have suffered defeat in five of their seven matches against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League - their joint-highest number of defeats against a single opponent in the competition.

Barcelona have won each of their last four matches against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League and will be looking to defeat them in the group stage of a single edition of the competition for the first time in their history.

Barcelona have won each of their first three matches in the UEFA Champions League this season and have started a European campaign with four consecutive victories on only two occasions in the past.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have grown in stature under Xavi and will be intent on maintaining their flawless streak in the UEFA Champions League this season. Lamine Yamal has shown flashes of his potential so far and will look to make his mark this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Barcelona

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes