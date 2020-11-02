Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Shakhtar Donetsk, from atop Group B in the UEFA Champions League, host Borussia Moenchengladbach at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv on Tuesday evening.

After a sensational away win over Real Madrid on Matchday 1, Shakhtar Donetsk came through with a creditable 0-0 draw against Inter Milan last week, which has kept them top of the group.

🔥 Our next match is the Champions League battle against Borussia Monchengladbach in Kyiv! 💥



⚽ #ShakhtarBMG

📅 November 3 ⏰ 18:55 CET

🏆 @ChampionsLeague

📍 NSC Olimpiyskiy

Borussia Moenchengladbach have, so far, played out 2-2 draws in the Champions League, against Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

They were just a few seconds from victory against the Spanish champions last week, but were denied the full points by Casemiro's injury-time equaliser for the 13-time Champions League winners.

They will also be full of confidence after a superb 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

It's a win! Our first ever against RB Leipzig

With Group B still wide open, Shakhtar can put a gap between themselves and the rest of the group with a win in this game, while a Gladbach win could set up a photo-finish, as the the tournament heads into the second half of the group stages.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Head-To-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk have never faced Borussia Moenchengladbach in a competitive fixture before. The two teams did meet in a mid-season friendly during the winter break in 2008 though, with the Ukrainian side running out 3-0 winners in that one.

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Borussia Moenchengladbach Form Guide: W-D-W-D-D

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Team News

Maksym Malyshev continues to be an absentee for Shakhtar Donetsk, while Ismaily and Yevhen Konoplyanka are set to be out for more than a month yet.

Sergiy Kryvtsov is also injured and unavailable for this gamewill also miss out. Dentinho, Viktor Kovalenko and Junior Moraes are all still recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily, Yevgen Konoplyanka, Sergey Kryvtsov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Junior Moraes, Viktor Kovalenko, Dentinho

Borussia Monchengladbach will miss young defenders Mamadou Doucoure and Louis Beyer, with the latter having tested positive for COVID-19. Denis Zakaria is likely to miss out as well.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Louis Beyer, Denis Zakaria

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Louis Beyer,

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-1-4-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Viktor Kornienko; Maicon; Tete, Marlos, Marcos Antonio, Manor Solomon; Taison

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl; Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Prediction

This is a well-matched fixture on paper, with both the supposedly weaker teams in the group having matched up well to the bigger teams in Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

We are predicting an entertaining draw between two sides who have shown some terrific attacking football in the competition so far.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Borussia Moenchengladbach