Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk will square off with Brest at Veltins-Arena in their penultimate league phase match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The visitors have four wins in six games and are in seventh place in the standings with 13 points. Shakhtar have lost four games and are in 27th place.

Hirnyky will play their first competitive game of the year. They concluded 2024 on a two-game losing streak, including a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League before losing 1-0 to Polissya in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Les Pirates suffered a 2-0 loss to Angers in their first match of the year in Ligue 1 but have bounced back well, recording three consecutive wins. They played Rennes in Ligue 1 last week and recorded a 2-1 away win. Hugo Magnetti scored in the first half and Ludovic Ajorque doubled their lead after the break.

Trending

They hosted PSV in their previous Champions League outing and recorded a 1-0 win, keeping their second clean sheet of the campaign. They were rescued by VAR, as they had a penalty overturned in the second half.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time and this will be the visitors' first meeting against a Ukrainian team.

Shakhtar have a decent record against French teams in European competitions, recording nine wins in 21 games while suffering six losses.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won just one of their last seven games in the Champions League while suffering five losses. They have conceded 18 goals during that period.

Brest have seen conclusive results in their last 15 games across all competitions with nine wins and six losses. Interestingly, five of these losses were registered in away games.

Only five teams have scored fewer goals than Shakhtar (5) in the Champions League this season.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest Prediction

Hirnyky have won just one of their last five games in all competitions while suffering three losses. They have lost their last two games in the Champions League, conceding eight goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just two of their last 10 meetings against Ligue 1 teams.

Pedro Henrique is the only confirmed absentee for Shakhtar as he continues to serve a suspension from a red card against PSV in November.

Les Pirates have won six of their last seven games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have won their last three games, with all of those ending in 2-1 scorelines. They have enjoyed a good debut season and a win here will boost their chances of qualifying directly for the round of 16.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Jordan Amavi, Soumaila Coulibaly, Romain Faivre, Massadio Haidara, Pierre Lees-Melou Forec, Bradley Locko, Jonas Martin, and Ibrahim Salah are injured. Julien Le Cardinal is also nursing an injury but is suspended for this match anyway.

Brest have enjoyed a good run of form this year and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Brest

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback