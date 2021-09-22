Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | Ukrainian Super Cup 2021

Shakhtar Donetsk will trade tackles with arch-rivals Dynamo Kyiv in the Klasychne derby on Wednesday, with the Ukrainian Super Cup on offer for the winner.

Shakhtar come into the game on the back of a comprehensive 5-0 away victory over Mariupol in the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday. Georgiy Sudakov scored a late brace to complete the rout.

Dynamo Kyiv secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Oleksandria on the same day. Viktor Tsygankov scored an injury-time penalty to give his side all three points.

The Ukrainian Super Cup is traditionally disputed by the defending champions of the Ukrainian Premier League and Ukrainian Cup.

However, Dynamo Kyiv won a domestic double last season so the slot for the Cup winners went to Shakhtar Donetsk, who finished as runners-up in the league.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

This is by far the biggest game in Ukrainian football and one of the most keenly contested derbies in the world. The two eternal rivals have met on 183 official occasions and Dynamo Kyiv boast a better record with 82 wins to their name.

Shakhtar Donetsk were victorious on 57 occasions while 44 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in April when Carlos de Pena scored a 34th-minute penalty to give Dynamo Kyiv a 1-0 away victory.

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Dynamo Kyiv form guide 9all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

Junior Moraes, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Fernando and Yevhen Konoplyanka have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Junior Moraes, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Fernando, Yevgen Konoplyanka

Suspension: None

Dynamo Kyiv

Artem Besedin, Denys Popov and Ibrahim Kargbo Jr are all unavailable for the capital side due to fitness issues. Eric Ramirez is currently in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Injuries: Artem Besedin, Denys Popov and Ibrahim Kargbo Jr

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Eric Ramirez

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Pyatov (GK); Ismaily, Vitao, Marlon, Dodo; Alan Patrick, Taras Stepanenko, Marcos Antonio; Manor Solomon, Lassina Traore, Pedrinho

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Denys Boyko (GK); Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ilya Zabarnyi, Artem Shabanov, Tomasz Kedziora; Sergiy Sydorchuk; Viktor Tsygankov, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Tempers flare when both sides face one another and another feisty game can be expected, with a trophy as well as derby bragging rights on the line.

The two rivals will give their all to secure victory and this could translate into a stop-start and cagey game. Dynamo Kyiv have been the more consistent side and we are backing them to triumph on penalties.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv (Dynamo Kyiv to win on penalties)

Edited by Peter P