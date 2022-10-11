Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Shakhtar Donetsk take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid outfit at the Polish Army Stadium on Tuesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk are currently in second place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far. The Ukrainian outfit has not played an official game in over a month and will need to be at its best in this match.

Real Madrid are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Los Blancos edged Getafe to an important victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Shakhtar Donetsk and have won four of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shakhtar Donetsk's two victories.

After a brief spell of victories in the 2020-21 campaign, Shakhtar Donetsk have lost each of their last three matches against Real Madrid.

The three previous home games for Shakhtar Donetsk against Real Madrid in European competitions have produced a total of 14 goals.

Shakhtar Donetsk faced 36 shots and 14 on target against Real Madrid last week - the highest for the team in the competition.

Real Madrid are on a five-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League - their longest such run in the competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk joined the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season and now have the lowest win percentage in the competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Karim Benzema has not been at his best in recent weeks and will need to make his mark this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk have troubled Real Madrid in the past and will be intent on giving them another run for their money. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Real Madrid

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes