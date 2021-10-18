Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Looking to end their three-game winless streak, Real Madrid take a trip to the NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium to square off against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of an emphatic win over Zorya Luhansk and will be looking to build on that performance.

Shakhtar Donetsk returned to winning ways in style last time out as they steamrolled Zorya Luhansk 6-1 in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Prior to that, the Miners failed to win either of their last two games, playing out consecutive goalless draws against Inter Milan and Dynamo Kyiv.

Shakhtar Donetsk are currently rock-bottom in Group D of the UEFA Champions League and head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope the win last time out can serve as a catalyst for a turnaround in form.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Espanyol in La Liga last time out.

Prior to that, Carlo Ancelotti’s men suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol when the sides met on 28 September.

With three points from their first two games, the Spanish giants, who are second in the group standings, will be looking to get their campaign back on track this Tuesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with the results split right down the middle in their previous encounters. Both sides have picked up two wins respectively in their previous four meetings.

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Real Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

The Miners will be without the services of Junior Moraes and Lassina Traore, who have both been sidelined through knee injuries.

Injured: Junior Moraes, Lassina Traore

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

The Galacticos head into the game with a lengthy absentee list. Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Mariano Diaz and Marcos Asensio are all sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Pyatov; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Vitão, Marlon, Mykola Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Dodo, Manor Solomon; Pedrinho

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernadez, David Alaba; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Real Madrid side who have managed one point from their last three games. The hosts are currently on a two-game winning streak against the Spanish giants, but we predict that run will come to an end with the visitors stealing a slender win.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Real Madrid

