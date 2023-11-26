Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

The action resumes in the UEFA Champions League as Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp lock horns at the Volksparkstadion on Tuesday. The Belgian outfit are one of just two sides without any points in the campaign and will head into the game looking to end their four-game losing streak in Group H.

Shakhtar Donetsk failed to find their feet as they were held to a goalless draw by Polissya in the Ukrainian Premier League last Friday.

Marino Pusic’s men have now gone three consecutive games without a win across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing twice since stunning Barcelona to a 1-0 victory in the Champions League on November 7.

With six points from four matches, Shakhtar Donetsk are currently third in Group H of the Champions League, three points behind Porto and Barcelona, who are tied on nine points at the top of the pile.

Royal Antwerp, on the other hand, came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Jupiler League last time out. Mark van Bommel’s side are now unbeaten in three straight domestic games, picking up two wins and one draw since October’s 2-1 loss against Club Brugge.

However, they have failed to impose themselves in the Champions League, losing each of their four matches to sit rooted to the bottom of Group J.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp, with the Ukrainian outfit claiming a 3-2 win in October’s reverse fixture.

Antwerp are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since the start of November.

Shakhtar have failed to win their last three matches, conceding six goals and scoring just twice since narrowly beating Barcelona on November 7.

Royal Antwerp have won just one of their last seven away matches across all competition while losing four and picking up two draws since mid-September.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk will be licking their lips as they take on a Royal Antwerp side who have lost their four Champions League matches this season. Van Bommel's men have conceded the most goals in the competition this season and we see them struggling at the Volksparkstadion on Tuesday.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Royal Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Shakhtar to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Antwerp’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Shakhtar’s last six games)