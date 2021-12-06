Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Shakhtar Donetsk entertain Sheriff at the Metalist Stadium in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday.

Both clubs have been eliminated from the competition, with the visiting side all set to compete in the Europa League knockout round playoffs in February.

Shakhtar are winless in the competition and their only point in the competition came from a goalless draw against Inter Milan in September. Sheriff had a great start to their campaign, beating Shakhtar and Real Madrid in their first two fixtures but have lost three games in a row in the competition since.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Head-to-Head

The two sides have met three times so far, with all fixtures coming in the UEFA Champions League. They have been evenly matched in these encounters, with a win for each side and one game ending in a draw.

Their first two meetings were in the second round of qualifiers for the 2003-04 campaign. One game ended in a win for the hosts while one ended in a draw.

They last met at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in the opening fixture of the ongoing campaign in September. Sheriff recorded their first-ever Champions League win in that game, beating the Ukrainian club 2-0.

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

Lassina Traore has been ruled out with a knee injury for the hosts, while Junior Moraes has resumed training and could be back in the squad soon. Here are the rest of the absentees for the home team:

Alan Patrick - Undisclosed

Ismaily - Undisclosed

Injuries: Lassina Traore, Junior Moraes, Alan Patrick, Ismaily

Suspension: None

Sheriff

Lovro Bizjak is a long-term absentee for Sheriff, while Moussa Kyabou is not available due to injury.

Injuries: Lovro Bizjak, Moussa Kyabou

Suspension: None

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatolii Trubin; Viktor Korniyenko, Valeriy Bondar, Nykola Matviienko, Dodo; Marlos, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Mykhailo Mudryk, Manor Solomon; Fernando

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgos Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Dimitrios Kolovos, Bruno; Frank Castaneda

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Prediction

Shakhtar are the league leaders in the Ukrainian Premier League but have failed to replicate their form in the Champions League. They have just one goal to their name in five outings.

Sheriff have lost steam after a great start to the campaign and have scored just twice in their last three outings, conceding nine goals. A low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff

