Shakhtyor vs Maribor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Shakhtyor will host Maribor at Stroitel Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday.

FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk forced a goalless draw in the first leg, boosting their chances of wrapping up the tie with a home win. However, pundits have always warned against rejoicing over such a scoreline which is sometimes called a ‘trap”. It stimulates the visitors to go after goals at all costs to heap the pressure on the hosts. The Belarusian Premier League champions’ initial task on the day will entail preventing Maribor from scoring the first goal.

Maribor produced an inspiring performance in the first leg but failed to find the back of the net, thus throwing away their home advantage. Their chances of progressing to the next round have diminished but have not disappeared. Vijolicasti will attempt to score as many goals as possible to disrupt Shakhtyor’s push for a win. Technically, both teams have equal chances to carry it off, but the Slovenians will not be as edgy as Shakhtyor.

Shakhtyor will count on their rich experience in UEFA qualifiers to get the better of their opponents.

Shakhtyor vs Maribor Head-to-Head

Both teams met for the first time on Wednesday in the ongoing competition, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Shakhtyor form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Maribor form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L

Shakhtyor vs Maribor Team News

Shakhtyor

Centre-back Ruslan Khadarkevich is out of action with a meniscal injury while defensive midfielder Nikita Korzun is suspended.

Injury: Ruslan Khadarkevich

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Nikita Korzun.

Unavailable: None.

Maribor

There have been no reports of injuries. Coach Radovan Karanovic will likely employ a more defensive strategy, with Aleks Pihler and Gal Gorenak reinforcing the midfield. Roko Baturina will likely be the only one in attack.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shakhtyor vs Maribor Team News Predicted Xls

Shakhtyor (4-3-3): Maksim Plotnikov (GK), Nikola Antic, Sergey Politevich, Milos Satara, Gleb Shevchenko, Ardit Krymi, Valon Ahmedi, Zaim Divanovic, Vitor Feijao, Roman Yuzepchuk, Dembo Darboe

Maribor (4-2-3-1): Menno Bergsen (GK), Gregor Sikosek, Nemanja Mitrovic, Max Watson, Martin Milec, Jan Repas, Antoine Makoumbou, Marko Bozic, Ivan Brnic, Nino Zugelj, Roko Baturina

Shakhtyor vs Maribor Team Prediction

Another barren draw would pave the way for a penalty shootout – an event Shakhtyor would not be comfortable with.

Maribor would be happy with the scenario as it splits the chances equally. The Miners will go for goals in the expectation of a positive outcome. Vijolicasti will also need goals as they hope to cause an upset in Soligorsk. The meeting will be explosive.

Shakhtyor are expected to eventually carry the day due to their experience in handling big games and the motivation from local supporters.

Prediction: Shakhtyor 2-1 Maribor

