Shakira and Gerard Pique's whopping combined net worth emerges as celebrity couple announce separation

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's separation from Shakira has dominated Spanish news reports over the past month, and details of their net value have now emerged in the press.

The 35-year-old defender has weathered a massive storm over the past month after news of his infidelity came to the fore in the Catalan media. The Blaugrana veteran is no stranger to controversy but has seen his standing at the Camp Nou plummet after this recent fiasco.

Shakira @shakira Con mi papá de alta, ya en casa y en el camino ascendente, ayudándole con su estimulación cognitiva después del traumatismo. Gracias a todos por arroparnos con su inmenso cariño.❣️ Con mi papá de alta, ya en casa y en el camino ascendente, ayudándole con su estimulación cognitiva después del traumatismo. Gracias a todos por arroparnos con su inmenso cariño.❣️ https://t.co/YykUegL4ww

Barcelona have been plagued by a series of scandals over the past few years and are unlikely to involve themselves in this particular situation. Gerard Pique has not been at his best on the pitch this year and will now have to address a number of controversies off the pitch.

Pique's split from Shakira became official after an official statement from the celebrity couple earlier this month. The 35-year-old centre-back is currently living in a separate apartment in Barcelona.

According to a report published by Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira has a fortune worth $300 million. Gerard Pique's net worth at the moment stands at approximately $80 million. The couple are not married at the moment and their individual fortunes will likely remain intact after their separation.

Gerard Pique's future at Barcelona remains uncertain

Barcelona need a long-term plan

Barcelona are in a tricky financial situation at the moment and are in talks with their senior players to bring to effect a reduction in salaries. The club's veterans are reportedly unwilling to accept further reductions, however, and their decisions will likely impact the Catalans' transfer plans.

Gerard Pique is one of Barcelona's most experienced players and is an important figure in the squad. The centre-back has been linked with the role of Barcelona's president in the future and remains an influential figure in the city.

Recent reports will have dented his image, however, and the Camp Nou faithful are unlikely to keep the defender's personal life away from the pitch. Barcelona have been plagued by scandal since the turn of the decade and have plenty of work to do to restore their damaged reputation.

B/R Football @brfootball Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:



"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” https://t.co/3sDRFg3oYd

Barcelona have shown considerable improvement under Xavi but are yet to complete their transition into a competitive European team. While a rush of young blood has managed to turn fortunes around on the field, the Catalans still have plenty of work to do on the administrative front.

With Xavi encouraging the team's youngsters to step up to the first team, Barcelona's veterans will need to go the extra mile to prove their worth to a fairly disgruntled Blaugrana fanbase.

