Shakira makes adjustment to new Miami mansion located on island where Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin live to keep paparazzi away: Reports

Shakira is set to start a new chapter in her life as she has moved into a luxurious mansion on an exclusive island in Miami, according to Marca. The Colombian singer will reportedly be living in the same neighborhood as fellow Latin superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

The home is located on North Bay Road Drive in South Beach. It is equipped with a swimming pool and a private jetty and provides stunning views of the bay. Recently, some renovations were done to the property which included creating a wall of vegetation that obstructs paparazzi from taking pictures.

Following her split with long-time partner Gerard Pique in June last year, the 46-year-old singer was living in a mansion in Barcelona. Earlier this week, Pique's father, Joan Pique, sent an eviction notice to Shakira.

Joan took ownership of the property after his son ended his 12-year-long relationship with the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer.

Shakira will be surrounded by familiar faces in Miami

Shakira spent the last decade living in Barcelona with Gerard Pique. She hails from Colombia and did not have many close friends and relatives in the Spanish city.

Now that she has moved to the United States of America, she will have a much better social circle. Her brother Tonino Mebarak, who is also her manager, is reportedly one of her closest friends. He is also based out of Miami. Shakira's sister Lucy Mebarak also lives in Miami.

Apart from being close to the family, moving to the US could also prove to be helpful for her professionally. With close proximity to fellow musicians and singers, she is expected to be involved in multiple projects going forward.

She penned a heartfelt message on Instagram as she shared the news of her relocation with her fans. She wrote:

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea."

"Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."

"Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love."

As for her former partner Gerard Pique, he seems to be very happy with his current lover Clara Chia. King's League, a venture that the former Barcelona player has promoted, concluded its first season at Camp Nou with over 92,000 fans in attendance.

