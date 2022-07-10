Shakira's half-brother was never fond of Gerard Pique due to Barcelona star's extravagant nightlife - Reports

Tony 'Tonino' Mebarak, half-brother of renowned pop star Shakira, was reportedly never fond of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, according to Informalia (via MARCA).

The famous couple ended their 12-year old relationship last month after the Spanish defender was accused of cheating on the popstar. The controversy still rages on despite a month having elapsed post the high-profile split.

According to the aforementioned source, Tonino was not happy with Gerard Pique's lifestyle during the course of the pair's relationship. Shakira's half-brother did not like the way the Barcelona defender enjoyed night-outs, often excluding his partner from his life.

It is worth mentioning that Tonino is an important part of Shakira's life. He is considered to be the pop star's right-hand man who also manages certain parts of her life. According to MARCA, the two siblings are extremely close to one another. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star often shares her highs and lows with Tonino.

Shakira and Tonino are half-siblings. The pop star is a single child. All her silbings are from her father's first marriage.

The dispute surrounding the break-up could still carry on for many more weeks. According to another report from MARCA, the duo could be involved in a legal battle regarding the custody of their children.

Gerard Pique shifts his attention to Barcelona following the controversial break-up with Shakira

Gerrard Pique has returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to 90min, however, the 35-year-old center-back has still not recovered from the injury he sustained towards the end of last season. Therefore, he is still not training with the rest of the squad.

The defender missed the final four La Liga games towards the end of last season. The Spaniard only managed 27 appearance in the league last time around.

The 2022-23 season will be vitally important for Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old defender will have serious competition in the heart of Barca's defence. Barcelona already have young defenders like Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in their squad. They have now added Danish center-back Andreas Christensen to their ranks who arrived from Chelsea on a free transfer.

Gerard Pique still has two years remaining on his contract. He has a contract in place until the summer of 2024.

