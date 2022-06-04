Shakira suffered panic attacks days before Barcelona star Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity came to light - Reports

Colombian pop-star Shakira reportedly had anxiety attacks days before Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity became public, according to Hola magazine (via La Patilla). But she has denied the reports, claiming she accompanied her injured father to the hospital.

The Spanish international was allegedly cheating on the Colombian singer with another woman, according to El Periodico (via Spanish publication MARCA), who now claim Pique 'was meeting with' a young lady in her 20s who worked at FC Barcelona as an event hostess.

According to Hola Magazine, however, Shakira suffered anxiety attacks last week. The incident reportedly took place last Saturday, May 28 at around 5PM in the evening. The 45-year-old pop-star was rushed to the Teknon clinic in the city in an ambulance.

Reports also claimed that Shakira could not stop crying as her anxiety continued to deteriorate last weekend.

Hola Magazine captured some exclusive pictures where Gerard Pique was also seen. Shakira's mother was also captured in the pictures as she looked in a very tense mood.

Shakira has denied the claims of a panic attack, revealing his father suffered an injury and she accompanied him to the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that both Shakira and Gerard Pique have been in a relationship for more than a decade now. According to Outlook, the pair started dating one another during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The Barcelona defender, who was representing Spain during that particular World Cup, went on to win the tournament. They defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final, with Pique's Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta scoring the winner in extra-time.

What's next for Barcelona defender Gerard Pique after splitting with Shakira?

According to The Mirror, the pair have decided to part ways following cheating allegations against the Spanish defender. However, the source reports that the couple have been living separately for quite some time now.

Gerard Pique's Barcelona career is also uncertain following an injury towards the end of the 2021-22 season. The 35-year-old defender made 39 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions in the recently-concluded, scoring three goals along the way.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), the former Manchester United defender is not planning to retire anytime soon despite his recent injury problems.

Pique might not get regular game time next season. The Catalan giants have numerous young defenders at their disposal, including Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia. Xavi's side are also planning to bring in Andreas Christensen from Premier League side Chelsea on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, however, still has a contract at the club until the summer of 2024.

