Shambolic Manchester United don't deserve to qualify for Champions League after losing to Everton

Manchester United are currently a wreck. Out of contention for all major trophies, the Red Devils' top-four hopes are also now in tatters.

When Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer, many felt it was time for them to finally challenge for top honors.

However, the Reds will end the season without any piece of silverware, extending their painful trophy drought to five years.

And Ralf Rangnick's side didn't do themselves any good when they faced Everton on Saturday. Expected to return to winning ways, the Reds rather fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Reds shambolic again

Manchester United haven't been convincing in any of their matches in the last two months and they weren't any different against Everton.

They may have started as the lively side but the Reds were absolutely toothless, and barring two efforts from Marcus Rashford in the first half, they created nothing upfront.

Once Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for Everton, thanks to a wicked deflection off Harry Maguire, it was clear Manchester United were done.

This was yet another shambolic performance from Rangnick's side, who have now won just once in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Frank Lampard has now won more Premier League games against Man Utd as Everton manager (1) than he did during his time in charge of Chelsea.

Reds don't deserve Champions League football

Any team playing as poorly as Manchester United surely doesn't deserve to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

And the Reds affirmed this when they were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 stage by a poor Atletico Madrid team.

This is a team with great players but they lack the character to compete at the highest level. When the pressure is on, they capitulate and that's why they currently find themselves in seventh position.

"We could feel that they were crumbling after that result against Burnley, quite logically they were not full of confidence, but we didn't take advantage of that," Rangnick underscored after the game, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"Their first shot at goal, they scored, it changed the game, it also changed - what was expected to happen - it changed the atmosphere in the stadium and in the second half they just defended and we were not able to break that wall down.

"When we conceded, we lost a little bit of our composure and maybe also a little bit of our confidence and if you don't score against a team against Everton, with all respect a team that conceded three goals against Burnley, you cannot expect to get anything out of it."

Manchester United are far from competitive at the moment.

Saturday's defeat to an Everton team that had won just one Premier League game in their previous nine further highlights why the Reds don't deserve to finish in the Premier League's top four.

