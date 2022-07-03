Shamrock Rovers vs Hibernians prediction, preview, team news and more| UCL Qualifying Round 2022-23

Irish champions Shamrock Rovers will host Hibernians from Malta in the first leg of the first UEFA Champions League qualifying round on Wednesday.

Shamrock failed to make it past the first qualifying round last year, losing to Molde over two legs. This time, they will hope to fare better. Meanwhile, Malta will undoubtedly be the underdogs, considering the pedigree of their national league and the team's lack of participation in European competitions.

Shamrock Rovers vs Hibernians Head-to-Head

The two teams have collided twice previously, both in the Europa League. Hibernians are yet to register a win against their Irish rivals so far, with Shamrock emerging victorious on both occasions.

Shamrock Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W.

Hibernians Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W.

Shamrock Rovers vs Hibernians Team News

Shamrock Rovers

Neil Farrugia is sidelined with a hip injury, while midfielder Chris McCann is a doubt.

Injured: Neil Farrugia.

Doubtful: Chris McCann.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hibernians

The visitors do not have any fitness concerns or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shamrock Rovers vs Hibernians Predicted XIs

Shamrock Rovers (5-3-2): Alan Mannus (GK); Liam Scales, Sean Gannon, Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes; Richard Towell, Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene.

Hibernians (4-4-2): Jurgen Drigabielle, Gabriel Iqezier, Leandro Almeida, Joseph Zerafa, Fernandino Arfaz, Wilfred Domarud, Dunsten Vella, Alvaro Munez, Pascal Roy, Lopez Hernandez, Gerard Delasquez.

Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ @ShamrockRovers | Rory Gaffney’s 25 yard strike that earned us all three points this evening



Shamrock Rovers vs Hibernians Prediction

The visitors will have to be at their best to take anything out of the first leg. Their best performance came in the 2014 edition of the competition, when they made the second round of qualifiers. Since then, it's only the second time they are in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Shamrock will smell blood, given the gulf in class between the two teams. The Irish outfit will hope to not just win the game but also dominate their opponents to take a significant aggregate advantage ahead of the second leg. A victory for the hosts is on the cards.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Hibernians.

