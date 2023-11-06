Shandong Luneng vs Incheon United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

Shandong Luneng will entertain Incheon United at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Shandong Luneng vs Incheon United Preview

The hosts are highly favored to pull off this clash after winning the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Incheon Football Stadium last week. Shandong Luneng are looking to strengthen their grip on the fiercely contested Group G, where the first three teams remain in a deadlock at six points each.

Taishan Dui sit atop the group thanks to a plus-one (+1) head-to-head goal difference over second-placed Incheon United. Shandong finished second in the 2022 Chinese Super League but qualified for the AFC Champions League as the Chinese FA Cup winners. They failed to progress beyond the group stage in the previous edition.

Incheon United won their first two matches against Yokohama F. Marinos (4-2) and Kaya–Iloilo (4-0) but lost their third against Shandong Luneng (0-2). The Korean team face an uphill battle to beat the Chinese outfit. They could lose their position in the group in the event of another defeat.

IUFC entered the competition in the playoff round after finishing fourth in the 2022 K League 1 – the South Korean top flight. They defeated Vietnamese side Haiphong 3-1 to book their place in the group stage. In the just concluded 2023 K League 1 season, Incheon United failed to earn a continental spot after finishing fifth.

Shandong Luneng vs Incheon United Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shandong have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Shandong are appearing for the 11th time in the AFC Champions League as opposed to once for Incheon United.

Shandong have scored 11 goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Incheon United have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five away matches.

Shandong have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches while Incheon United have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice.

Form Guide: Shandong – W-D-W-W-L, Incheon United – L-W-L-D-D.

Shandong Luneng vs Incheon United Prediction

Shandong will be looking to replicate their brilliant performance against Incheon United in the first leg, with Brazilian striker Crysan eying his third goal.

Brazilian forward Hernandes leads Incheon United with three goals while Mugosa boasts two. Both players constitute the visitors' main attacking threat. However, they need to be at their best to make a difference in Jinan.

Shandong come in as the favorites based on the previous result and home advantage.

Prediction: Shandong 3-1 Incheon United

Shandong vs Incheon United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shandong

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shandong to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Game to have over 1.5 goals in the second half - Yes