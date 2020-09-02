Shandong Luneng vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shandong Luneng play against Jiangsu Suning tomorrow at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base as Chinese Super League (CSL) action continues.

Shandong Luneng come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Dalian Pro on Saturday at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium. A Lin Liangming goal was enough to secure the win for Rafa Benitez's side.

Jiangsu Suning thrashed Henan Jianye 5-2 in their most recent CSL game. A hattrick from Ivan Santini and an Eder brace secured the win for Cosmin Olaroiu's men. Henrique Dourado and Ni Yusong scored the consolation goals for Henan Jianye, with Ni Yusong sent off in the second half.

Shandong Luneng vs Jiangsu Suning: Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head matches between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Shandong Luneng have won eight games, lost eight and drawn 11.

Rafa Benitez gets his 1st win of the season after 7 games. Dalian Pro beat Marouane Fellaini‘s Shandong Luneng 1:0. Lin Liangming, former Real Madrid II player, made the only goal. It's reportedly the 1000th goal of Dalian football in history(including the defunct Dalian Wanda). pic.twitter.com/vxWLfkyTVq — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) August 29, 2020

Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw, with Tamas Kadar getting sent off in the second half for Shandong Luneng.

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-W-W-L

Jiangsu Suning form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-L-D-W

Shandong Luneng vs Jiangsu Suning Team News

Shandong Luneng manager Li Xiaopeng will be unable to count on the services of forward Leonardo, who is out injured. Doubts remain over the availability of defender Dai Lin.

Injured: Leonardo

Doubtful: Dai Lin

Suspended: None

Jiangsu Suning have no injury issues to worry about, and manager Cosmin Olaroiu has a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Luneng vs Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Rongze, Zhang Chi, Zheng Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Liu Yang, Moises, Marouane Fellaini, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhang Yan, Yang Boyu, Miranda, Li Ang, Ji Xiang, Tian Yinong, Wu Xi, Xie Pengfei, Ivan Santini, Eder, Alex Teixeira

Shandong Luneng vs Jiangsu Suning Prediction

Only two points separate Shandong Luneng and Jiangsu Suning in the league table. For Shandong Luneng, Belgium international and former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been in good goalscoring form, as has been Italy international Graziano Pelle.

Jiangsu Suning, on the other hand, will rely on experienced internationals like Eder and Ivan Santini to provide the goals. The presence of former Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan defender Miranda in defence offers a certain stability and experience.

Prediction: Shandong Luneng 1-2 Jiangsu Suning