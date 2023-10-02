Shandong Luneng vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023

Shandong Luneng entertain Yokohama F Marinos at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

Shandong are eying a second straight win in Group G following their success on the road against Kaya (3-1). The hosts are second in the group but level on three points with the leaders Incheon United. The Chinese giants would leave no stone unturned to claim maximum points as they look to reach the top.

Taishan Dui finished second in the Chinese Super League last season to qualify for the AFC Champions League. They have been participating in the competition since 2000 but are yet to win the trophy. Three quarterfinals is their best record so far. Shandong are coming off four straight home wins.

Meanwhile, Yokohama's performance in their opening game has put their campaign in doubt. The Japanese side were handed a 4-2 defeat at home by visiting Incheon United. Their previous game in the J1League also ended in a defeat at home against Vissel Kobe (2-0).

Marinos reached the AFC Champions League Round of 16 last season before being knocked out by Vissel Kobe. It was their second time reaching that stage following their 2020 run.

Yokohama will meet Shandong for the first time, coming off one win in five road games.

Shandong Luneng vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shandong have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

The hpsts have lost once in their last 10 games across competitions.

Shandong have scored 11 goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Yokohama have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Shandong have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Yokohama have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Shandong: W-W-D-W-W; Yokohama: L-W-L-D-W

Shandong Luneng vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Shandong are expected to make the most of their home advantage against Yokohama. Brazilian duo Crysan and Moises, who led Shandong last season with 25 goals and 16 assists respectively, have netted once apiece in the competition.

Meanwhile, Takuma Nishimura remains Yokohama’s main attacking threat. He scored 10 goals last season and has opened his account for the campaign.

Shandong, though, are expected to prevail based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Shandong Luneng 3-1 Yokohama F Marinos

Shandong Luneng vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shandong

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shandong to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Yokohama to score - Yes