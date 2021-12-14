Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021-22

Shandong Taishan aim to build on their great start to the Chinese Super League second phase as they take on Beijing Guoan on Thursday at the Huadu Stadium.
Shandong secured an impressive 5-0 win against Hebei FC in their first game since August as substitute Wu Xinghan scored twice in four minutes. Marouane Fellaini started from the bench in this game.
Beijing Guoan secured a narrow 1-0 win in their previous outing as Zhang Yuning scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute of the game.
Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head
There have been 39 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Shandong Taishan have the better record against the capital club with 16 wins, but are winless in the fixture since 2019.
Beijing Guoan have managed nine wins against their southern rivals while 14 games have ended in stalemates. They last met in the second phase of the 2020 Chinese Super League campaign at Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the Imperial Guards.
Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L
Beijing Guoan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Team News
Shandong Taishan
Bowei Song remains the only injury concern for Shandong Taishan. He did not feature in last month's Chinese FA Cup fixtures and is not expected to start here.
Injured: Bowei Song
Suspended: None
Beijing Guoan
Beijing Guoan will be without the services of John Hou Saeter, who has not featured in over a year on account of a knee injury.
Injured: John Hou Saeter
Suspended: None
Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI
Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Li Guanxi; Yang Liu, Jadson, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Zheng Zheng; Moisés, Pedro Delgado, Guo Tianyu
Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sen Hou; Jin Pengxiang, Dabao Yu, Huan Liu; Lei Li, Gao Tianyi, Wang Gang, Zhongguo Chi; Xizhe Zhang; Yuning Zhang, Anderson
Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Prediction
Shandong Taishan have continued their impressive form as they recorded a commanding 5-0 win in their previous outing. Beijing Guoan narrowly avoided dropping points in their previous outing.
They have the second-worst defensive record of all the clubs qualified for the championship phase and are expected to struggle against an in-form Shandong Taishan. A comfortable win for the Taishan Dui is the most likely outcome from the game.
Prediction: Shandong Taishan 3-1 Beijing Guoan