Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021-22

Shandong Taishan aim to build on their great start to the Chinese Super League second phase as they take on Beijing Guoan on Thursday at the Huadu Stadium.

Shandong secured an impressive 5-0 win against Hebei FC in their first game since August as substitute Wu Xinghan scored twice in four minutes. Marouane Fellaini started from the bench in this game.

Beijing Guoan secured a narrow 1-0 win in their previous outing as Zhang Yuning scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute of the game.

Shandong Taishan @TaishanShandong



All the goals from yesterday’s victory over Hebei.



#ChineseSuperLeague #ShandongTaishan #山东泰山 Hebei FC 0-5 Shandong Taishan - HighlightsAll the goals from yesterday’s victory over Hebei. Hebei FC 0-5 Shandong Taishan - HighlightsAll the goals from yesterday’s victory over Hebei.#ChineseSuperLeague #ShandongTaishan #山东泰山 https://t.co/cc6xa8f9xH

Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

There have been 39 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Shandong Taishan have the better record against the capital club with 16 wins, but are winless in the fixture since 2019.

Beijing Guoan have managed nine wins against their southern rivals while 14 games have ended in stalemates. They last met in the second phase of the 2020 Chinese Super League campaign at Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the Imperial Guards.

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Beijing Guoan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shandong Taishan

Bowei Song remains the only injury concern for Shandong Taishan. He did not feature in last month's Chinese FA Cup fixtures and is not expected to start here.

Shandong Taishan @TaishanShandong



Shandong now sit 5 points clear at the top pf the



#ShandongTaishan #山东泰山 twitter.com/TaishanShandon… Shandong Taishan @TaishanShandong



90 +2’ - Wu Xinghan (Shandong)



A special goal from Wu right at the end makes it 5-0. Shandong are on fire!



🏰Hebei FC 0-5 Shandong Taishan ⛰



#ShandongTaishan #山东泰山 #HebeiFC ⚽️Goal alert (and Full Time)90 +2’ - Wu Xinghan (Shandong)A special goal from Wu right at the end makes it 5-0. Shandong are on fire!🏰Hebei FC 0-5 Shandong Taishan ⛰ ⚽️Goal alert (and Full Time)90 +2’ - Wu Xinghan (Shandong)A special goal from Wu right at the end makes it 5-0. Shandong are on fire!🏰Hebei FC 0-5 Shandong Taishan ⛰#ShandongTaishan #山东泰山 #HebeiFC https://t.co/UrC0GM9dO3 What a performance from Shandong Taishan who defeated Hebei FC 5-0.Shandong now sit 5 points clear at the top pf the #ChineseSuperLeague table with 7 games remaining. What a performance from Shandong Taishan who defeated Hebei FC 5-0.Shandong now sit 5 points clear at the top pf the #ChineseSuperLeague table with 7 games remaining.#ShandongTaishan #山东泰山 twitter.com/TaishanShandon… https://t.co/iTu56o3Lsk

Injured: Bowei Song

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan will be without the services of John Hou Saeter, who has not featured in over a year on account of a knee injury.

Injured: John Hou Saeter

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Li Guanxi; Yang Liu, Jadson, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Zheng Zheng; Moisés, Pedro Delgado, Guo Tianyu

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sen Hou; Jin Pengxiang, Dabao Yu, Huan Liu; Lei Li, Gao Tianyi, Wang Gang, Zhongguo Chi; Xizhe Zhang; Yuning Zhang, Anderson

Shandong Taishan vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Shandong Taishan have continued their impressive form as they recorded a commanding 5-0 win in their previous outing. Beijing Guoan narrowly avoided dropping points in their previous outing.

They have the second-worst defensive record of all the clubs qualified for the championship phase and are expected to struggle against an in-form Shandong Taishan. A comfortable win for the Taishan Dui is the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 3-1 Beijing Guoan

Edited by Peter P