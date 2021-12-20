Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shandong Taishan will host Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League Championship playoffs on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Shanghai Port on Sunday. Jadson and Son Jun-Ho scored in either half to inspire their side to victory.

Changchun Yatai fell to defeat by the same scoreline against Guangzhou FC on home turf. Deng Hanwen and Yang Liyu scored in either half to help the visitors leave Jilin with all three points.

The defeat left Yatai in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 32 points from 17 matches. Shandong Taishan still lead the way at the summit and hold a six-point advantage over second-placed Guangzhou FC.

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 28 occasions in the past and Shandong Taishan have been historically better in previous matches played.

The Jinan outfit have 14 wins to their name, while eight matches ended in a share of the spoils. Changchun Yatai were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2018 when first-half goals from Liu Yang and Gil helped Shandong Taishan secure a 2-0 home win.

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Changchun Yatai form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Shandong Taishan

Xinghan Wu is the only injury concern for the hosts with a knee issue. There are no suspension worries for manager Hao Wei.

Injury: Xinghan Wu

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai

Serginho has been sidelined with a metatarsal fracture. Mao Kaiyu is suspended due to the red card he received against Guangzhou FC.

Injury: Serginho

Suspension: Mao Kaiyu

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Jadson; Yang Liu, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu, Jingdao Jin; Tianyu Guo, Marouane Fellaini, Moises

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Jores Okore, Yu Zhang, Zhiyu Yan; Jiakang Hui, Guangwen Li, Yufeng Zhang, Qi Cui; Erik, Long Tan; Junior Negao

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Shandong Taishan have been in emphatic form and are on course for a domestic double, having also made it to the final of the Chinese FA Cup.

A win would take them closer to winning a maiden league title and Changchun Yatai's inconsistency means they might not offer much of a challenge. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-0 Changchun Yatai

