Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shandong Taishan take on Changchun Yatai at the Wuyuan River Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Thursday, with both sides having similar starts to the campaign.

Shandong Taishan are currently 7th in the league, three points off Wuhan Yangtze at the top of the table. Wi Hao's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Changchun on Thursday.

Changchun Yatai are currently 9th in the table, one point behind their opponents. Yang Chen's side are unbeaten in the league, having won one and drawn two out of their opening three fixtures. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Shandong Taishan on Thursday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

Shandong Taishan have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won four of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in January. Pedro Delgado canceled out Guangwen Li's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Shandong Taishan Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Shandong Taishan

Shandong Taishan have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Guangzhou City last time out. Xinghan Wu is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Xinghan Wu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Changchun Yatai came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Dalian Pro last time out. They will take a full strength side into the game on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dalei Wang; Long Song, Lin Dai, Jadson, Tong Wang; Chen Pu, Moises Lima, Joon-ho Son, Jingdao Jin; Cryzan, Liuyu Duan

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-5-2): Weiguo Liu; Weihui Rao, Jores Okore, Qi Cui; Zhiyun Zheng, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Erik, Huapeng Wang; Long Tan, Junior Negao

Shandong Taishan vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner based on the recent form and quality between the two sides.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 1-1 Changchun Yatai

