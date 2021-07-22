Shandong Taishan vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shandong Taishan and Chongqing Liangjiang will trade tackles in a matchday eight fixture in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Taishan come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Wednesday. Marouane Fellaini and Guo Tianyiu scored in each half to give the Jinan outfit all three points.

Chongqing Liangjiang suffered a 3-0 defeat to Shenzhen on the same day. Alan Kardec scored a first-half brace either side of Yuan Mincheng's goal to effectively end the game at halftime.

Shandong Taishan's victory helped them maintain their lead at the summit of Group A with 15 points garnered from seven games. Liangjiang are still second from bottom and just a point above Cangzhou.

Shandong Taishan vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

Shandong Taishan have 11 wins from 21 games against Chongqing Liangjian. Seven games ended in a share of the spoils, while Liangjiang were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 20 April 2021 when second half goals from Leonardo and Guo Tianyiu gave Taishan a 2-0 victory.

Chongqing Liangjiang have just one win from seven league games this season. Shandong Taishan are the only unbeaten team in Group A.

Shandong Taishan form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Shandong Taishan vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Shandong Taishan

There are no suspension worries for Shandong Taishan. Zhang Chi was injured in training in late June and remains on the sidelines with a fractured leg. Moises' contract expired yesterday with the club.

Injuries: Zhang Chi

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Chongqing Liangjiang. Fernandinho Silva remains a doubt after he missed the last two games.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Fernandinho Silva

Shandong Taishan vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Yang Liu, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Binbin Liu, Pedro Delgado, Liuyu Duan

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng (GK); Xingbo Zhang, Le Liu, Shuai Yang, Jiaxing Deng, Jing Feng; Congyao Yin, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Honglin Dong; Miller Bolanos

Shandong Taishan vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

Shandong Taishan have been flying high throughout the season and they should have little trouble seeing off a Liangjiang side that have been on a downward spiral.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Hao Wei's side.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-0 Chongqing Liangjian

Edited by Shardul Sant