Shandong Taishan vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shandong Taishan are set to play Dalian Pro at the Wuyuanhe Stadium on Tuesday in the Chinese Super League.

Shandong Taishan come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Chen Yang's Changchun Yatai in their most recent game. An own goal from goalkeeper Liu Weiguo, a goal from midfielder Jin Jingdao and a brace from Brazilian midfielder Moises secured the win for Hao Wei's Shandong Taishan.

Dalian Pro, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Jordi Vinyals' Zhejiang Professional in their most recent fixture. A goal from left-back Sun Guowen for Dalian Pro was cancelled out by a goal from Zimbabwe international Nyasha Mushekwi for Zhejiang Professional.

Shandong Taishan vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Shandong Taishan have won seven games, lost six and drawn two.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus Nyasha Mushekwi scored his 1st goal of the season to help Zhejiang tie 1:1 with Dalian. It's also his first goal against Dalian, where he became the hero of the city for his stint there between 2017 and 2019. Due to this reason, he did not celebrate after scoring the goal. Nyasha Mushekwi scored his 1st goal of the season to help Zhejiang tie 1:1 with Dalian. It's also his first goal against Dalian, where he became the hero of the city for his stint there between 2017 and 2019. Due to this reason, he did not celebrate after scoring the goal. https://t.co/kZaUClzYfu

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020, with Shandong Taishan beating Dalian Pro 4-0. Goals from midfielder Chen Kurui, Brazilian attacker Roger Guedes, forward Guo Tianyu and midfielder Liu Yang ensured victory for Shandong Taishan.

Shandong Taishan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-L-W

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-D-W-D

Shandong Taishan vs Dalian Pro Team News

Shandong Taishan

Shandong Taishan will be without winger Wu Xinghan, who is nursing an injury. Left-back Zheng Zheng is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Hao Wei is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Wu Xinghan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zheng Zheng

Dalian Pro

Meanwhile, Dalian Pro have no known issues and manager Xie Hui is expected to have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wang Dalei, Jadson, Dai Lin, Wang Tong, Liu Binbin, Son Jun-ho, Moises, Jin Jingdao, Liu Yang, Crysan, Marouane Fellaini

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus Moises is voted as the Best Player of the CSL Round 4. The Brazilian midfielder scored two goals against Changchun Yatai, including a cross that caused the goalie's blunder and another spectacular long-shot, to help Shandong Taishan gain a 4:0 emphatic win. Moises is voted as the Best Player of the CSL Round 4. The Brazilian midfielder scored two goals against Changchun Yatai, including a cross that caused the goalie's blunder and another spectacular long-shot, to help Shandong Taishan gain a 4:0 emphatic win. https://t.co/93eFA4mlT6

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Dong Yanfeng, Lin Longchang, Sun Guowen, Fei Yu, Huang Jiahui, Lu Peng, Shang Yin, Yan Xiangchuang, Lin Liangming

Shandong Taishan vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Shandong Taishan are 4th in the league, and have won three of their last four games. The likes of Liu Binbin have been good this season, and will to have be at their very best once again.

Dalian Pro, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have won only one of their last four league games.

A close game is on the cards, but Shandong Taishan should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 1-0 Dalian Pro

