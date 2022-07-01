Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Reigning Chinese Super League champions Shandong Taishan will square off against last-placed Guangzhou City at the Mission Hills Football Base Stadium on Saturday.

Shandong returned to winning ways in the Chinese Super League with a 2-0 win over Henan Jianye on Tuesday. They had suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hangzhou Greentown before that game.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, have struggled to get going this term, losing all seven league fixtures. Following Hebei's 2-1 win against Wuhan Zall, on Thursday, Guangzhou remain the only team without a single point in the league this season.

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 35 times across competitions since 1994. Shandong have been the dominant side in this fixture, enjoying a 26-3 lead in wins. The remaining six games have ended in draws.

Shandong enjoy a 13-game unbeaten run against their southern neighbours, securing a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in June.

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Guangzhou City form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Team News

Shandong Taishan

Xinghan Wu remains sidelined with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Jadson was not included in the previous game because of a knock and will likely sit this one out as well.

China Sports Vision 2050 @CSV2050 After missing the penalty in the last game against Zhejiang, Cryzan was confident enough to get to the penalty spot. This time the Brazilian striker converted the penalty and it is the 1st goal for him in CSL. FT: Shandong Taishan 2:0 Henan SSLM After missing the penalty in the last game against Zhejiang, Cryzan was confident enough to get to the penalty spot. This time the Brazilian striker converted the penalty and it is the 1st goal for him in CSL. FT: Shandong Taishan 2:0 Henan SSLM https://t.co/X8Tzwgsqpx

Injured: Xinghan Wu, Jadson.

Doubtful: Long Song.

Suspended: None.

UnavailableL None.

Guangzhou City

Guilherme has not featured in a single game for the Blue Lions and is expected to play no part in this fixture. Miao Tang and Chugui Ye remain sidelined with injuries. Jown Cardona was the only overseas player in the lineup in their previous outing and is expected to lead the lineup here.

Injured: Guilherme, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Predicted XIs

Shandong Taishan (3-5-2): Dalei Wang (GK); Ke Shi, Lin Dai, Tong Wang; Marouane Fellaini, Moises Lima, Joon-ho Son, Jingdao Jin, Tianyu Qi; Chen Pu, Cryzan.

Guangzhou City (3-4-2-1): Yuelei Cheng (GK); Zhang Jinliang, Teng Yi, Jhong Jiang; Yunlong Fan, Yajun Chen, Gong Zhang, Zhengyu Huang; Jown Cardona, Zhizhao Chen; Hong Gui.

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Prediction

The outcome of the game seems pretty straightforward. Guangzhou have lost seven games in a row, scoring just four goals and conceding 20. So a comfortable win for Taishan Dui seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 1-0 Guangzhou City.

