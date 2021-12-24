Shandong Taishan vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shandong Taishan will be looking to make it five wins in a row in the Chinese Super League championship phase as they face Hebei at the Yuexiushan Stadium on Sunday.

Shandong Taishan are on a 15-game winning streak across all competitions, a run stretching back to July. They secured a comeback win against Changchun Yatai in their previous outing on Wednesday, beating them 2-1 at the Huadu Stadium.

Hebei are winless since the restart earlier this month and have played two draws and suffered two losses in their four outings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Guangzhou City on Wednesday. As things stand, they have been ruled out of contention for the league title.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus After defeating Changchun Yatai through a last-minute winner, Shandong Taishan close in on claiming the 2021 CSL: they need just 3 points in the next 3 games -- so they could claim the title as early as on Sunday. After defeating Changchun Yatai through a last-minute winner, Shandong Taishan close in on claiming the 2021 CSL: they need just 3 points in the next 3 games -- so they could claim the title as early as on Sunday. https://t.co/X75KtSheUj

Shandong Taishan vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Shandong Taishan have been the dominant side in this fixture and have nine wins to their name over their northern rivals.

Hebei have been able to emerge victorious on just one occasion, with that win coming in 2016. The spoils have been shared just twice between the two rivals.

They last met in the first fixture of the championship phase earlier this month at the Tianhe Stadium. Shandong Taishan recorded a comprehensive victory with a 5-0 rout of Hebei.

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Shandong Taishan vs Hebei FC Team News

Shandong Taishan

Xinghan Wu has not featured in the last two outings for Taishan Dui and has been ruled out with a knee injury. Bowei Song remains another doubt for Shandong Taishan, as he has not featured for them since the league restart.

Injured: Xinghan Wu

Doubtful: Bowei Song

Suspended: None

Hebei FC

Chengdong Zhang and Ximing Pan are the two doubts for Hebei as they haven't featured for them in league action since the restart.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chengdong Zhang, Ximing Pan

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan vs Hebei FC Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wang Dalei; Jadson, Ke Shi, Zheng Zheng; Jin Jingdao, Marouane Fellaini, Yang Liu, Jun-Ho Son; Moisés; Pedro Delgado, Guo Tianyu

Hebei Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Jin Qiang, Wei Zhang, Lin Cui; Quiming Wan, Samir Memisevic, Hui Zhang; Daogang Yao, Joao Silva, Leonardo

Shandong Taishan vs Hebei FC Prediction

Shandong Taishan have been in incredible form and are closing in on their first league title in a decade. They have not lost a game since July and are expected to cruise through against Hebei.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 3-1 Hebei FC

Edited by Peter P