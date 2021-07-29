Shandong Taishan vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues as Shandong Taishan welcome Henan Songshan Longmen to the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center Central Stadium on Friday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Guangzhou FC, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Tuesday.

Shandong Taishan’s impressive unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Guangzhou FC.

Goals from Liyu Yang and Elkeson put the hosts two goals up before Pedro Delgado grabbed a late consolation goal for Shandong Taishan.

Prior to that, Hao Wei’s men went on a run of 14 games without a defeat across all competitions, picking up 11 wins and three draws.

With 18 points from nine games, Shandong Taishan are currently tied at the top of the table with Guangzhou FC and Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, Henan Songshan Longmen’s resurgence continued as they beat Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-1 at home last time out.

Two late goals in quick succession from Henrique Dourado and Zhao Ke helped Songshan Longmen cancel out Stoppila Sunzu’s opener and turn the game around.

Javier Pereira’s side have now avoided defeat in their last five games, picking up two wins and three draws since their last defeat on 9 May.

With 11 points from nine games, Henan Songshan Longmen are currently eighth in the league table.

Shandong Taishan vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-To-Head

Shandong Taishan head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their 18 games against Henan Songshan Longmen.

The visitors have picked up five wins, while four games have ended all square.

Shandong Taishan Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Henan Songshan Longmen Form Guide: D-W-D-D-W

Shandong Taishan vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Shandong Taishan

The hosts will still have to cope without the services of Zhang Chi, who has been sidelined with a fractured leg.

Injured: Zhang Chi

Suspended: None

Henan Songshan Longmen

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang; Yang Liu, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Binbin Liu, Pedro Delgado, Liuyu Duan

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Cao Gu, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Dong Han, Henrique Dourado

Shandong Taishan vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

Shangdong Taishan’s chase for the league title took a slight knock on Tuesday following their defeat to Guangzhou FC. However, we predict they will return to winning ways as Henan Songshan Longmen are currently winless on the road so far this season.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-0 Henan Songshan Longmen

