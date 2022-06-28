Shandong Taishan vs Henan SSLM prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shandong Taishan take on Henan SSLM at the Wuyuan River Stadium Field in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar starts to their seasons.

Shandong Taishan are currently 4th in the league, two points behind their opponents. Wei Hao's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Henan on Tuesday.

Henan SSLM are currently 3rd in the league, two points off Wuhan Three Towns at the top of the table. Javier Pereira's side have been in strong form recently and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They will know that a win on Tuesday could potentially see them go top of the league.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Shandong Taishan vs Henan SSLM Head-to-Head

Shandong have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Henan winning only on.

Henan's solitary win came in a 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Fernando Karanga's brace, along with goals from Henrique Dourado and Adrian Mierzejewski, were enough to secure the win, with Jingdao Jin scoring a consolation goal on the night.

Shandong Taishan Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Henan SSLM Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Shandong Taishan vs Henan SSLM Team News

Shandong Taishan

Jadson picked up a knock in the 2-0 loss against Zhejiang Professional last time out and is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Xinghan Wu is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Xinghan Wu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Henan SSLM

Henan have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Dalian Pro last time out. Pereira will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan vs Henan SSLM Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dalei Wang; Ke Shi, Lin Dai, Tong Wang; Long Song, Moises Lima, Joon-ho Son, Jingdao Jin, Tianyu Qi; Chen Pu, Cryzan

Henan SSLM Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guoming Wang; Yihao Zhong, Shuai Yang, Toni Sunjic, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz; Xingyu Ma, Shangyaun Wang; Dong Han, Adrian Mierzejewski, Fernando Karanga; Henrique Dourado

Shandong Taishan vs Henan SSLM Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their form and quality.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediciton: Shandong Taishan 1-1 Henan SSLM

