Shandong Taishan vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shandong Taishan will host Qingdao FC at the Tianhe Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

The home side played out a 1-1 draw away to Henan Songshan Longmen last Sunday. Henrique Dourado and Joon-Ho Son scored first-half goals to ensure the points were shared.

Qingdao FC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Guangzhou City on home turf. Tiago Leonco scored the match-winning goal in the 80th minute.

That defeat saw Qingdao FC drop down to fourth spot in the table, while Shandong Taishan sit joint-top on seven points.

The first goal from Tiago in CSL: the former R&F HK striker scored the sole goal of the match to help Guangzhou City, R&F HK's parent club, to beat Qingdao with 10 mins remaining. After a glittering season in Beijing Renhe in CL1, could he shine in CSL? pic.twitter.com/ZaVxiHo966 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 3, 2021

Shandong Taishan vs Qingdao FC Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the sides. Their only previous meeting came in the semifinals of the 2014 Chinese FA Cup, where Shandong Taishan registered a 6-0 aggregate victory en-route to winning the trophy.

The hosts are one of two unbeaten sides in Group A of the CSL this season, having won two and drawn one of their opening three league fixtures. Qingdao FC have garnered four points from their three games.

Shandong Taishan form guide: D-W-W

Qingdao FC form guide: L-D-W

Shandong Taishan vs Qingdao FC Team News

Shandong Taishan

At this early stage of the season, there are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Son Jun-ho's 1st goal in CSL. Duan Liuyu sent over a cross and the K-league MVP scored from close-range to equalize. HT: Shandong Taishan 1:1 Henan Songshan Longmen pic.twitter.com/roOj81g5ba — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 2, 2021

Qingdao FC

Manager Wu Jingui also has a relatively clean bill of health heading into this fixture with Shandong Taishan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Long Song, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Tong Wang; Xiang Ji, Marouane Fellaini , Joon-Ho Son; Xinghan Wu, Tianyu Guo, Jingdao Jin

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Zhenil Liu (GK); Peng Li, Jiashen Liu, Jian Liu; Wei Wang, Junchen Zhou, Hao Weng, Peng Lu, Xiaoxuan Ji; Denis Popovic; Dejan Radonjic

Shandong Taishan vs Qingdao FC Prediction

The home side are heavy favorites in this fixture and have more potential game-changers within their ranks.

However, they will be wary of the threat posed by Qingdao FC, who have shown their ability to trouble the bigger sides. Nevertheless, we are predicting a comfortable victory for Shandong Taishan on home turf.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 3-0 Qingdai FC