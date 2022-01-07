Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese FA Cup Final 

Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Port square off in the Chinese FA Cup final on Sunday at the Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park.

Shandong Taishan were crowned the champions of the Chinese Super League earlier this month while Shanghai Port finished second, so the game is expected to be an entertaining affair.

Shandong signed off for their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Changchun Yatai while Shanghai Port recorded a 1-0 win over Guangzhou FC.

Shandong Taishan secured a place in the final with a 5-2 win over Hebei in the two-legged semi-final. Meanwhile, the capital club overcame Shanghai Shenhua 6-2 on aggregate.

Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

In the 17 meetings between the two sides, they have been closely matched, with Shandong Taishan leading 7-5 in wins while five games have ended in a draw.

This will be the third meeting of the current campaign between the two sides, with their encounter in December ending in a 2-0 win for Taishan Dui while they played out a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

Shandong Taishan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-D-D-W-W

Shanghai Port form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-W-W-D

Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Team News

Shandong Taishan

Xinghan Wu remains sidelined with a knee injury. Bowei Song has not featured in a league game since December and it is unlikely that he will feature in this game.

Injured: Xinghan Wu

Doubtful: Bowei Song

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port

There are no new injury concerns for the capital club for this game as Ricardo Lopes and Paulinho continue to be on the sidelines with ACL and foot injuries respectively.

Wei Zhen is suspended after his red card in the second leg of the semi-final, while Oscar should return from a one-game ban of his own.

Injury: Ricardo Lopes, Paulinho

Doubtful: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: Wei Zhen

Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Li Guanxi; Ji Xiang, Shi Ke, Zheng Zheng, Song Long; Xu Xin, Jun-Ho Son; Marouane Fellaini, Moisés, Pedro Delgado; Guo Tianyu

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Shenyuan, Yu Hai, Guan He; Zhang Huachen, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper; Oscar, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun

Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Shandong Taishan played three back-to-back stalemates in the Chinese Super League after confirming their title but are expected to field the strongest possible starting XI here.

Shanghai Port have looked solid in their games this month but may come up short against the reigning champions.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-1 Shanghai Port.

