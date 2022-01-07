Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese FA Cup Final 

Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Port square off in the Chinese FA Cup final on Sunday at the Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park.
Shandong Taishan were crowned the champions of the Chinese Super League earlier this month while Shanghai Port finished second, so the game is expected to be an entertaining affair.
Shandong signed off for their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Changchun Yatai while Shanghai Port recorded a 1-0 win over Guangzhou FC.
Shandong Taishan secured a place in the final with a 5-2 win over Hebei in the two-legged semi-final. Meanwhile, the capital club overcame Shanghai Shenhua 6-2 on aggregate.
Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head
In the 17 meetings between the two sides, they have been closely matched, with Shandong Taishan leading 7-5 in wins while five games have ended in a draw.
This will be the third meeting of the current campaign between the two sides, with their encounter in December ending in a 2-0 win for Taishan Dui while they played out a 2-2 draw earlier this month.
Shandong Taishan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-D-D-W-W
Shanghai Port form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-W-W-D
Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Team News
Shandong Taishan
Xinghan Wu remains sidelined with a knee injury. Bowei Song has not featured in a league game since December and it is unlikely that he will feature in this game.
Injured: Xinghan Wu
Doubtful: Bowei Song
Suspended: None
Shanghai Port
There are no new injury concerns for the capital club for this game as Ricardo Lopes and Paulinho continue to be on the sidelines with ACL and foot injuries respectively.
Wei Zhen is suspended after his red card in the second leg of the semi-final, while Oscar should return from a one-game ban of his own.
Injury: Ricardo Lopes, Paulinho
Doubtful: Ante Majstorovic
Suspension: Wei Zhen
Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI
Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Li Guanxi; Ji Xiang, Shi Ke, Zheng Zheng, Song Long; Xu Xin, Jun-Ho Son; Marouane Fellaini, Moisés, Pedro Delgado; Guo Tianyu
Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Shenyuan, Yu Hai, Guan He; Zhang Huachen, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper; Oscar, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun
Shandong Taishan vs Shanghai Port Prediction
Shandong Taishan played three back-to-back stalemates in the Chinese Super League after confirming their title but are expected to field the strongest possible starting XI here.
Shanghai Port have looked solid in their games this month but may come up short against the reigning champions.
Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-1 Shanghai Port.
