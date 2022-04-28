Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

Shandong Taishan and Urawa Reds will battle for three points on matchday six of the AFC Champions League on Saturday.

Taishan come into the game off a 4-0 bashing against Daegu on Wednesday, with four different players scoring for the Korean team. Urawa Reds, meanwhile, ran riot in a 6-0 rout against Lion City. Yusuke Matsuo stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace.

The victory helped the Red Diamonds climb to ten points, putting them in second spot in Group F. Shandong Taishan, meanwhile, remain bottom of the standings with one point and have already been eliminated from the competition.

Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two teams ended in a 5-0 victory for Urawa Reds. Former Servette forward Alex Shalk stepped off the bench to complete the rout with two goals after the interval.

Shandong Taishan have managed just one draw in the competition, losing their four other games. Urawa Reds, meanwhile, have three wins and a draw from five games played so far.

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W.

Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds Team News

Shandong Taishan

Taishan have travelled with their youth team for the tournament. They do not have any injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Urawa Reds

Tomoya Inukai is the only known injury concern for Urawa. There are no suspension concerns for the South Korean team to worry about, though.

Injured: Tomoya Inukai.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds Predicted XIs

Shandong Taishan (5-4-1): Zheng Cao (GK); Jingchun Gao, Yingkai Zhang, Guoyu Lin, Mustapa Tash, Nuo Jin; Yongtao Lu, Zhexuan Chen, Jiaxi Yin, Xianlong Yi; Behram Abdulweli.

Urawa Reds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Kazuaki Mawatari, Hiroki Sakai; Atsuki Ito, Kai Shibato; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Takahiro Akimoto; Kasper Junker.

Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Shandong Taishan have nothing left to play for in the competition, having already been eliminated. Urawa Reds, meanwhile, need just one point to secure progress to the knockouts and should have little trouble getting the job done against Taishan's youth team.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 0-4 Urawa Reds.

Edited by Bhargav