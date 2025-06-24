Shandong Taishan and Wuhan Three Crowns will trade tackles in a Chinese Super League round 15 clash on Wednesday (June 25th). The game will be played at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered at this same ground against Chengdu Rongcheng in the Chinese FA Cup round of 16. They went into the break behind to Romulo's 39th-minute strike while Gazal equalized eight minutes into the second half. Romulo completed his brace just past the hour-mark while Tim Chow made sure of the result from the spot in the 83rd minute.
Taishan will shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.
Three Towns, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback away win over Shenzhen Xinpenghang in the league last time out. All three goals were scored in the second half with Tiago Leonco giving the hosts the lead five minutes into the second half while Alexandru Tudorie equalized from the spot in the 63rd minute. Manuel Palacios scored the match-winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.
The win left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from 14 games. Sandong Taishan are sixth with 21 points.
Shandong Taishan vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Shandong Taishan have four wins from nine head-to-head games. Wuhan Three Crowns have been victorious just once while four games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.
- Nine of Taishan's last 10 games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Taishan's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Wuhan Three Towns have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games.
Shandong Taishan vsWuhab Three Towns Prediction
Shandong Taishan have lost their last two competitive games but are the favorites here. They have also been dominant in this fixture and will also fancy their chances of claiming maximum points here.
Wuhan Three Towns have won their last two games on the bounce, having not won any of the preceding three.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-1 Wuhan Three Towns
Shandong Taishan vs Wuhan Three Towns Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Shandong Taishan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals