Shandong Taishan and Wuhan Three Crowns will trade tackles in a Chinese Super League round 15 clash on Wednesday (June 25th). The game will be played at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered at this same ground against Chengdu Rongcheng in the Chinese FA Cup round of 16. They went into the break behind to Romulo's 39th-minute strike while Gazal equalized eight minutes into the second half. Romulo completed his brace just past the hour-mark while Tim Chow made sure of the result from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Trending

Taishan will shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

Three Towns, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback away win over Shenzhen Xinpenghang in the league last time out. All three goals were scored in the second half with Tiago Leonco giving the hosts the lead five minutes into the second half while Alexandru Tudorie equalized from the spot in the 63rd minute. Manuel Palacios scored the match-winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The win left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from 14 games. Sandong Taishan are sixth with 21 points.

Shandong Taishan vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shandong Taishan have four wins from nine head-to-head games. Wuhan Three Crowns have been victorious just once while four games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Nine of Taishan's last 10 games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Taishan's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Wuhan Three Towns have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games.

Shandong Taishan vsWuhab Three Towns Prediction

Shandong Taishan have lost their last two competitive games but are the favorites here. They have also been dominant in this fixture and will also fancy their chances of claiming maximum points here.

Wuhan Three Towns have won their last two games on the bounce, having not won any of the preceding three.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 2-1 Wuhan Three Towns

Shandong Taishan vs Wuhan Three Towns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shandong Taishan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More