Shandong vs Kaya Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

Shandong will play host to Kaya at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Shandong vs Kaya Preview

The hosts prevailed over the visitors 3-1 when they met in the reverse fixture at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. Shandong will look to overcome Kaya once more - thanks to their home advantage - to continue their push for top spot. The hosts are second placed in Group G, level on nine points with toppers Yokohama FM.

Taishan Dui finished second in the 2022 Chinese Super League to earn qualification to the ongoing AFC Champions League. They are hoping to make it past the group stage this time following their woeful performance in the previous edition. Shandong come into this game on the back of two straight home wins.

Kaya have nothing more to play for as they have been eliminated. They have suffered four defeats in four outings, conceding 12 goals and sit at the bottom of the group with zero points. They are yet to progress beyond the group stage in this competition. Kaya were defeated in their last two trips, conceding seven goals.

The Mighty Kaya won the 2022–23 Philippines Football League to qualify for the AFC Champions League. The visitors will use the remaining two games to reshape their team as they shift focus to the Copa Paulino Alcantara – the annual cup competition. The top flight is in the offseason and is set to resume in February 2024.

Shandong vs Kaya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shandong have suffered only two defeats in their last 10 matches, winning six times and drawing twice.

Shandong have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Shandong have made it to the AFC Champions League quarterfinals twice.

Kaya have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Shandong have won thrice, drawn once and lost once, while Kaya have won thrice and lost twice.

Form Guide: Shandong – L-W-W-D-W, Kaya – L-W-L-W-W.

Shandong vs Kaya Prediction

Shandong already have victory in their sight but will aim for goals to improve their goal difference. It could be used to determine the group’s winner if Shandong and Yokohama FM happen to finish on the same points. Brazilian-import Cryzan will be eying his fourth goal for the hosts.

Kaya will not be playing under pressure, and will likely field new players in view of assessing the entire team. Shandong are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Shandong 3-1 Kaya

Shandong vs Kaya Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shandong

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shandong to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kaya to score - Yes