Shandong vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2024

Shandong will play host to Yokohama F Marinos at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Like in their previous meeting, it will be a contest between one Chinese side and a Japanese club. After seeing off the challenge of Kawasaki Frontale 6-5 on aggregate in the round of 16, Shandong Taishan are set to take on Yokohama F Marinos in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Both teams are crossing paths for the fifth time.

Taishan Dui and Yokohama FM faced off in the group stage, with the Japanese giants winning the tie 4-0. Although both teams finished on 12 points each, Yokohama claimed Group G’s top spot ahead of Shandong.

Yokohama F Marinos were stretched by Bangkok United in the round of 16, although the Japanese team managed to pull off a 3-2 win in extra time. Yokohama were largely billed to claim an easy victory but it came by very hard. They hold the psychological advantage heading into Wednesday’s game based on their previous clashes.

Marinos lost their second game in the J1 League new season against Avispa Fukuoka 1-0 on Friday. It was their first setback in five matches. They will hope to return to winning ways against Shandong by replicating their exploits against the Chinese club in the group stage.

Shandong vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shandong have won twice and lost twice in their last four matches against Yokohama.

Shandong have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Shandong are playing in the quarterfinals for the third time while Yokohama are in their first attempt.

Yokohama have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Shandong have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Yokohama have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Shandong – W-W-L-L-W, Yokohama F Marinos – L-W-W-D-W.

Shandong vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Shandong Taishan’s talisman Cryzan from Brazil is leading the competition’s goalscoring charts with eight goals. He will strive to improve his tally and spearhead his side to a crucial win.

Yokohama will take confidence from their previous performance but their opponents could change their strategy in this rematch.

Shandong come into the game as favorites based on home advantage and determination.

Prediction: Shandong 2-1 Yokohama F Marinos

Shandong vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shandong

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shandong to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Yokohama F Marinos to score - Yes