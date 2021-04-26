Shanghai Port FC vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port FC will trade tackles with Beijing Guaon at Jiangyin Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

This fixture will pit first against last in the table. The hosts were rampant in their opening game of the campaign as they decimated the Tianjin Tigers 6-1 away from home. Marko Arnautovic starred with a hat-trick in a comprehensive victory for the Red Eagles.

Beijing Guoan were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to Shanghai Shenhua. Giovanni Andres Moreno and Xi Wu got on the scoresheet to help the hosts to victory.

Wu Xi, the former captain of Jiangsu FC(Suning), scored his 1st goal after returning to Shanghai Shenhua. Giovanni Moreno is the man of the match: 1 goal, 1 assist, another header hit the woodwork. Shanghai Shenhua beat Beijing Guoan 2:1 to spoil Slaven Bilic's CSL debut. pic.twitter.com/S5AnXcWvUY — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 23, 2021

Shanghai Port FC vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 21 occasions in the past and Shanghai Port FC have a better record.

The Red Eagles have 10 wins and four draws to their name, while Beijing Guoan were victorious in seven previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in the third-fourth playoff game last season when Guoan secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, with Cedric Bakambu on the scoresheet.

That win helped the Imperial Guards secure third spot last season, while Shanghai Port finished in fourth position.

The two sides followed their CSL campaign by representing Asia in the AFC Champions League.

Advertisement

Shanghai Port FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in the round-of-16 stage of the AFC Champions League in December. Goals from Daigo Nishi and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta helped the Japanese side secure victory.

Beijing Guoan bowed out to South Korean outfit and eventual champions Ulsan Hyundai in the quarterfinal. Junior Negrao scored a first-half brace to power Hyundai to the last four.

Shanghai Port FC form guide: W

Beijing Guoan form guide: L

Shanghai Port FC vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shanghai Port FC

The hosts have defender Ante Majstorovic ruled out through injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Ivan Leko.

Injuries: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

A landslide victory for Ivan Leko's debut in CSL: with 5 mins remaining, Shanghai Port 6:0 Tianjin Jinmen Tiger. Marko Arnautovic made a hat trick. 2 goals from Ricardo Lopes. 5 ASSISTS from Oscar. It's also the coaching debut for Yu Genwei, Tianjin's head coach. pic.twitter.com/K2w4MiXr9a — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 22, 2021

Beijing Guoan

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for manager Slaven Bilic.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port FC vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shanghai Port FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Junling Yan (GK); Ang Li, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Wenjun Lue, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy, Shenchao Wang; Oscar, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes

Advertisement

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Sen Hou (GK); Lei Li, Yang Yu, Min-Jae Kim, Taiyan Jin; Xizhe Zhang, Zhongguo Chi, Tianyi Gao; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Yuning Zhang

Shanghai Port FC vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched in terms of playing personnel and talent, making this one of the tightest games to call in the CSL this week. We expect both sides to attack one another and create several goalscoring chances.

They both have title ambitions and will be wary of losing ground to a direct rival with a defeat. However, the hosts have the slightly better players and difference-makers in their squad.

We are predicting a victory for Shanghai Port FC in an entertaining, end-to-end fixture.

Prediction: Shanghai Port FC 3-2 Beijing Guoan