Shanghai Port FC vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port FC face Changchun Yatai in Chinese Super League action at the Jiangyin Stadium on Tuesday.

Shanghai Port are the top-seeded side in the Group A standings on goal difference. They have the same points as second-placed Shanghai Shenhua and Hebei FC.

Their 1-1 draw against city rivals Shanghai Shenhua last week was the first time they had dropped points this season.

Changchun Yatai are also unbeaten in the league after three rounds. They secured a win in their season opener before registering two goalless draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Wuhan Zall.

Shanghai Port's Mirahmetjan Muzepper was shown a straight red card.

Shanghai Port FC vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 13 times across all competitions. The Shanghai-based outfit have the upper hand in this fixture and have recorded eight wins over Changchun.

Changchun have three wins to their name while the spoils have been shared twice between these two eastern China rivals.

They last locked horns at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center during Chinese FA Cup action in November. The round-of-16 fixture ended in a massive 4-0 win for Changchun.

Shanghai Port FC form guide Chinese Super League: D-W-W

Changchun Yatai form guide Chinese Super League: D-D-W

Shanghai Port FC vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Shanghai Port FC

Ante Majstorovic is the only injury concern for Shanghai Port ahead of the game. The Croatian defender has been ruled out for the season on account of an ACL injury.

Mirahmetjan Muzepper picked up a straight red card in the 1-1 draw in the Shanghai derby and is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: Mirahmetjan Muzepper

Changchun Yatai

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Changchun at the moment.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port FC vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Shanghai Port FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Junling Yan; Ang Li, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Wenjun Lue, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy, Shenchao Wang; Oscar, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-4-3): Xiaotian Shi; Jiakang Hui, Jores Okore, Peng Wang; Zhe Jiang, Yufeng Zhang, Serginho, Hui Jiakang; Erik, Long Tan, Junior Negredo

Shanghai Port FC vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Shanghai Port are the most prolific side in the Chinese Super League and have found the back of the net 10 times in three games. They have also been solid at the back and have conceded three goals.

Changchun have scored just two goals in three games but have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last two games. That means that this fixture will be a battle between the attacking might of Shanghai and the defensive strength of Changchun.

Given Shanghai's superior quality, they should be able to overcome Changchun in this fixture. We predict a narrow win for Shanghai Port.

Prediction: Shanghai Port FC 2-1 Changchun Yatai