Shanghai Port vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port and Dalian Pro will trade tackles at the Suzhou Sports Center on Sunday, with three points on the line in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Port played out a goalless draw with Changchun Yatai in their most recent fixture last Tuesday.

Dalian Pro picked up a 1-0 win against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on the same day, with defender Marcus Danielsson scoring the match-winning goal in the 80th minute.

That victory helped the Blue Hawks climb up to sixth in the table, while Shanghai Port currently set the pace atop the standings.

Dalian Pro get the 1st win in the post-Rafa Benitez era. With only 1 foreign player in the line-up, Dalian beat Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 1:0. After claiming Dalian's 1st goal of the season through a penalty, Marcus Danielson, as a center-back, scored the 2nd. This time it's a winner. pic.twitter.com/x8re6Ytrsb — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 11, 2021

Shanghai Port vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 10 occasions in the past and Shanghai Port FC have a marginally better record with four victories.

Dalian Pro were victorious in three previous games, while the two sides shared the spoils on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2019 when Shenglong Li, Ting Zhou and Oscar all got on the scoresheet to give Shanghai Port a 3-0 home victory.

The hosts are unbeaten in the league so far, having drawn two and won two of their four matches to date. Dalian Pro's victory last week saw them record their first points of the campaign.

Shanghai Port form guide: D-D-W-W

Dalian Pro form guide: W-L-L-L

Shanghai Port vs Dalian Pro Team News

Shanghai Port

Shanghai Port FC

The visitors have defender Ante Majstorovic ruled out through injury. Midfielder Mirahmetjan Muzepper has been suspended following his red card in the Shanghai derby.

Injuries: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: Mirahmetjan Muzepper

Dalian Pro

The visitors have no known injury or suspension concerns ahead of their clash with Shanghai Port.

Defender Tong Lei has served out his suspension for the double booking he received against Beijing Guoan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Shanghai Port FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Junling Yan (GK); Ang Li, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Wenjun Lue, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy, Shenchao Wang; Oscar, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang (GK); Pengfei Shan, Marcus Danielsson, Yanfeng Dong, Huang Jiahui; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui; Huanhuan Shan, Liangming Lin

Shanghai Port vs Dalian Pro Prediction

The hosts are overwhelming favorites for this one and, having drawn consecutive games, they will not get a better opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Shanghai Port have several proven performers and game-changers within their ranks and, barring a huge upset, should comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 3-0 Dalian Pro